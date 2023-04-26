Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

