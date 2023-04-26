Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Value Line Stock Performance
Shares of Value Line stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of Value Line
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Line (VALU)
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.