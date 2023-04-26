Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Value Line stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

