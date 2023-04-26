Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.