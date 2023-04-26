Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,735,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 5,362,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,683,835. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

