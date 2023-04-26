Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 3,713,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,662,201. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

