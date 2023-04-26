Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

