Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $150.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

