Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.50. 162,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,577. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

