Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,546. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $109.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

