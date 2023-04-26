Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.40. 250,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

