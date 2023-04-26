Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. 66,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

