Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 453.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 569,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,865. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.