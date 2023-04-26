Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

