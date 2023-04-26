Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $105.30 million and $7.17 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02206188 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,131,380.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

