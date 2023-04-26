Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.43 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and $18.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.