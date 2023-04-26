Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Cut by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

