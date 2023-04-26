Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 288,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 490,286 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $953.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Veritex

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veritex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 418,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

