Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading Down 4.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $316.43 and last traded at $317.67. Approximately 389,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,190,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.75 and a 200 day moving average of $305.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,248 shares of company stock worth $18,812,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

