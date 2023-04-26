Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,902,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,970. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -266.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

