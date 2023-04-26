Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($5.81).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £45,800 ($57,199.95). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 381 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 15.75 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,283.58%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

