Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 184,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vicor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

