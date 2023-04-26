Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.94

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 20227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vinci from €116.00 ($128.89) to €117.00 ($130.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

