VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.35 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $32,571.98 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00365051 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,624.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

