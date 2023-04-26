Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.39.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $431.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

