Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $230.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.28. The company has a market capitalization of $432.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.79.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.