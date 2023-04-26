Vista Outdoor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 31,655 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,453% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,240 put options.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 444,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

