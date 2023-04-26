Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Up 94.1%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Rating) shot up 94.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Vivic Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
About Vivic
Vivic Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in advertising and consulting services. It is also involved in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivic (VIVC)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.