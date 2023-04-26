Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Up 94.1%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Rating) shot up 94.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Vivic Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About Vivic

(Get Rating)

Vivic Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in advertising and consulting services. It is also involved in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.