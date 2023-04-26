Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

VNO stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 1,436,938 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 1,353,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

