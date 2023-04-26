Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Voya Financial Price Performance
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
