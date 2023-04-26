Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $82.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.