Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.43 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00011986 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $95.43 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,932.27 or 0.99931086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.54251205 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,399,833.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

