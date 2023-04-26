Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warpaint London Price Performance

LON:W7L traded up GBX 20.80 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216.80 ($2.71). The company had a trading volume of 452,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,548. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.27. The company has a market capitalization of £166.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Read More

