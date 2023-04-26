Washington Trust Bank Acquires 494 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

