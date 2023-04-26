Washington Trust Bank Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Markel Corp raised its position in NVR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in NVR by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,754.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,417.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4,900.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.