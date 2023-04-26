Washington Trust Bank Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.67.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

