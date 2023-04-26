Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.61. 1,549,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

