Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

NYSE:WSO opened at $346.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

