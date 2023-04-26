Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

WAYN traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 4,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

