Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $36.12 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

