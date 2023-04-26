Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

