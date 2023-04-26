Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 12,424,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,255,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

