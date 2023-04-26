Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 12,235,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,255,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

