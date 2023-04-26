Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,564 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,541 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,696,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,045 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,621,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 507,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.