Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 229,540 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 445,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 23,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,975. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $974.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

