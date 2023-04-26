West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.80, but opened at $70.69. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $72.58, with a volume of 73,404 shares.

The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.25 earnings per share.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

