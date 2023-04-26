Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $73.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 5.6 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

