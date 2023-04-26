Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 28,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,947. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
