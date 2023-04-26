Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 28,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,947. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

