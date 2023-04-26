Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 11,625 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.90. 4,212,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.57. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.76.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.