Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.10. 940,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,956. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

