Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $181.16. 1,509,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $170.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

