Westpac Banking Corp Has $19.06 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.44. The company had a trading volume of 624,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,952. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.76. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

